This is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 122,548 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,438 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tulsa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Rogers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,834 infections in Rogers County, or 13,031 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Rogers County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tulsa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 218 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Rogers County, compared to 191 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Rogers County, OK
|13,031
|11,834
|218
|198
|2
|Tulsa County, OK
|12,857
|82,644
|181
|1,162
|3
|Pawnee County, OK
|11,864
|1,949
|323
|53
|4
|Wagoner County, OK
|11,441
|8,907
|161
|125
|5
|Creek County, OK
|11,091
|7,892
|237
|169
|6
|Osage County, OK
|10,843
|5,130
|178
|84
|7
|Okmulgee County, OK
|10,779
|4,192
|224
|87
