Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

This is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bODpR9500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpR9500 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 122,548 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,438 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tulsa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Rogers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,834 infections in Rogers County, or 13,031 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Rogers County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tulsa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 218 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Rogers County, compared to 191 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Rogers County, OK 13,031 11,834 218 198
2 Tulsa County, OK 12,857 82,644 181 1,162
3 Pawnee County, OK 11,864 1,949 323 53
4 Wagoner County, OK 11,441 8,907 161 125
5 Creek County, OK 11,091 7,892 237 169
6 Osage County, OK 10,843 5,130 178 84
7 Okmulgee County, OK 10,779 4,192 224 87

Comments / 1

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Coronavirus
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
County
Tulsa County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa County, OK
Health
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Tulsa Metropolitan Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 1

Community Policy