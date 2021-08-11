This is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 92,649 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,621 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Rochester has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Monroe County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 70,307 infections in Monroe County, or 9,447 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Monroe County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rochester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 150 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Monroe County, compared to 135 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).