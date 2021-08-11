This is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,453,286 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,272 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New York-Newark-Jersey City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 77,873 infections in Richmond County, or 16,425 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 391 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.
These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Richmond County, NY
|16,425
|77,873
|391
|1,856
|2
|Passaic County, NJ
|14,785
|74,521
|387
|1,949
|3
|Rockland County, NY
|14,743
|47,721
|234
|758
|4
|Nassau County, NY
|13,905
|188,626
|235
|3,187
|5
|Suffolk County, NY
|13,824
|205,681
|230
|3,415
|6
|Westchester County, NY
|13,643
|132,179
|237
|2,297
|7
|Hudson County, NJ
|13,439
|89,857
|347
|2,317
|8
|Ocean County, NJ
|13,238
|78,359
|369
|2,185
|9
|Union County, NJ
|13,199
|73,000
|360
|1,992
|10
|Bronx County, NY
|13,068
|187,900
|459
|6,600
|11
|Orange County, NY
|13,047
|49,347
|224
|847
|12
|Monmouth County, NJ
|12,660
|78,923
|264
|1,648
|13
|Queens County, NY
|12,376
|284,471
|436
|10,025
|14
|Essex County, NJ
|12,158
|96,480
|383
|3,042
|15
|Bergen County, NJ
|11,520
|107,133
|313
|2,908
|16
|Middlesex County, NJ
|11,429
|94,486
|288
|2,379
|17
|Kings County, NY
|11,160
|290,242
|405
|10,530
|18
|Putnam County, NY
|10,909
|10,808
|94
|93
|19
|Morris County, NJ
|10,388
|51,357
|252
|1,247
|20
|Dutchess County, NY
|10,243
|30,104
|152
|447
|21
|Sussex County, NJ
|10,111
|14,388
|217
|309
|22
|Somerset County, NJ
|9,366
|30,925
|256
|846
|23
|New York County,, NY
|8,857
|144,587
|278
|4,543
|24
|Hunterdon County, NJ
|8,123
|10,158
|142
|178
|25
|Pike County, PA
|7,496
|4,160
|97
|54
