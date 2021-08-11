This is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,453,286 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,272 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New York-Newark-Jersey City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 77,873 infections in Richmond County, or 16,425 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 391 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

