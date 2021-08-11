Cancel
This is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpPNd00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,453,286 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,272 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New York-Newark-Jersey City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 77,873 infections in Richmond County, or 16,425 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 391 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Richmond County, NY 16,425 77,873 391 1,856
2 Passaic County, NJ 14,785 74,521 387 1,949
3 Rockland County, NY 14,743 47,721 234 758
4 Nassau County, NY 13,905 188,626 235 3,187
5 Suffolk County, NY 13,824 205,681 230 3,415
6 Westchester County, NY 13,643 132,179 237 2,297
7 Hudson County, NJ 13,439 89,857 347 2,317
8 Ocean County, NJ 13,238 78,359 369 2,185
9 Union County, NJ 13,199 73,000 360 1,992
10 Bronx County, NY 13,068 187,900 459 6,600
11 Orange County, NY 13,047 49,347 224 847
12 Monmouth County, NJ 12,660 78,923 264 1,648
13 Queens County, NY 12,376 284,471 436 10,025
14 Essex County, NJ 12,158 96,480 383 3,042
15 Bergen County, NJ 11,520 107,133 313 2,908
16 Middlesex County, NJ 11,429 94,486 288 2,379
17 Kings County, NY 11,160 290,242 405 10,530
18 Putnam County, NY 10,909 10,808 94 93
19 Morris County, NJ 10,388 51,357 252 1,247
20 Dutchess County, NY 10,243 30,104 152 447
21 Sussex County, NJ 10,111 14,388 217 309
22 Somerset County, NJ 9,366 30,925 256 846
23 New York County,, NY 8,857 144,587 278 4,543
24 Hunterdon County, NJ 8,123 10,158 142 178
25 Pike County, PA 7,496 4,160 97 54

