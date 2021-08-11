Cancel
Baltimore, MD

This is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpNrP00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 215,301 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 7,708 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Baltimore-Columbia-Towson has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Baltimore has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 53,938 infections in the city of Baltimore, or 8,775 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baltimore have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baltimore area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 206 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Baltimore, compared to 161 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Baltimore City, MD 8,775 53,938 206 1,267
2 Baltimore County, MD 8,096 67,003 205 1,693
3 Anne Arundel County, MD 7,915 44,932 118 671
4 Harford County, MD 6,777 17,012 121 304
5 Howard County, MD 6,245 19,692 83 262
6 Queen Anne's County, MD 6,184 3,052 109 54
7 Carroll County, MD 5,774 9,672 153 257

