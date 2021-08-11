This is the County in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 986,361 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,247 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 549,405 infections in Miami-Dade County, or 20,232 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami-Dade County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Miami area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 238 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami-Dade County, compared to 205 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

