Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

This is the County in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bODpMyg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpMyg00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 986,361 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,247 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 549,405 infections in Miami-Dade County, or 20,232 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami-Dade County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Miami area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 238 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami-Dade County, compared to 205 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Miami-Dade County, FL 20,232 549,405 238 6,472
2 Broward County, FL 14,216 271,400 161 3,079
3 Palm Beach County, FL 11,447 165,556 199 2,883

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 1

Community Policy