Public Health

This is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpL5x00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 474,246 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,856 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Boston-Cambridge-Newton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Essex County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 99,325 infections in Essex County, or 12,717 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Essex County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Boston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 309 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Essex County, compared to 243 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Massachusetts where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Essex County, MA 12,717 99,325 309 2,412
2 Suffolk County, MA 12,022 95,185 235 1,858
3 Plymouth County, MA 9,821 50,298 284 1,457
4 Middlesex County, MA 8,662 138,172 238 3,797
5 Rockingham County, NH 8,152 24,873 88 270
6 Norfolk County, MA 8,036 56,111 259 1,811
7 Strafford County, NH 8,018 10,282 78 100

