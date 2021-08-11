This is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 435,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,096 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Detroit-Warren-Dearborn has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Macomb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 101,505 infections in Macomb County, or 11,685 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Macomb County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Detroit area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 289 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Macomb County, compared to 256 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

