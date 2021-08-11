Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb County, MI

This is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bODpJKV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpJKV00 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 435,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,096 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Detroit-Warren-Dearborn has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Macomb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 101,505 infections in Macomb County, or 11,685 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Macomb County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Detroit area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 289 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Macomb County, compared to 256 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Macomb County, MI 11,685 101,505 289 2,509
2 St. Clair County, MI 11,682 18,640 285 454
3 Lapeer County, MI 10,556 9,311 234 206
4 Oakland County, MI 9,655 120,770 198 2,477
5 Wayne County, MI 9,570 168,568 296 5,217
6 Livingston County, MI 9,046 17,051 103 194

Comments / 3

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Macomb County, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Macomb County, MI
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Macomb County, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 3

Community Policy