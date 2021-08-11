This is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 322,737 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,651 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hillsborough County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 164,167 infections in Hillsborough County, or 11,906 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hillsborough County than they are across all of the Tampa area, however. There have been a total of 133 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hillsborough County, compared to 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).