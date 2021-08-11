Cancel
Lubbock, TX

This is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bODpHZ300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bODpHZ300 As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 52,969 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,916 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lubbock is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lubbock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 51,538 infections in Lubbock County, or 17,096 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lubbock County than they are across all of the Lubbock area, however. There have been a total of 267 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lubbock County, in line with 274 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lubbock County, TX 17,096 51,538 267 804
2 Crosby County, TX 13,581 796 495 29
3 Lynn County, TX 10,933 635 430 25

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
