This is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 35,366,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 52,969 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,916 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,810 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lubbock is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lubbock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 51,538 infections in Lubbock County, or 17,096 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lubbock County than they are across all of the Lubbock area, however. There have been a total of 267 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lubbock County, in line with 274 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 9, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Lubbock County, TX
|17,096
|51,538
|267
|804
|2
|Crosby County, TX
|13,581
|796
|495
|29
|3
|Lynn County, TX
|10,933
|635
|430
|25
