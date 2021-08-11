Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Column: Don’t want a vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance.

By Elisabeth Rosenthal
Posted by 
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 8 days ago

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant.

The vaccine resisters offer all kinds of reasons for refusing the free shots and for ignoring efforts to nudge them to get inoculated. Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts or a free joint haven’t done the trick. States have even held lotteries with a chance to win millions or a college scholarship.

And yet there are still huge numbers of unvaccinated people. Federal, state and municipal governments as well as private businesses continue to largely avoid mandates for their employees out of fears they will provoke a backlash.

So, how about an economic argument? Get a covid shot to protect your wallet.

Getting hospitalized with covid in the United States typically generates huge bills. Those submitted by covid patients to the NPR-Kaiser Health News “Bill of the Month” project include a $17,000 bill for a brief hospital stay in Marietta, Georgia (reduced to about $4,000 for an uninsured patient under a “charity care” policy); a $104,000 bill for a 14-day hospitalization in Miami for an uninsured man; and a bill for possibly hundreds of thousands for a two-week hospital stay — some of it on a ventilator — for a foreign tourist in Hawaii whose travel health insurance contained a “pandemic exclusion .”

Even though insurance companies negotiate lower prices and cover much of the cost of care, an over $1,000 out-of-pocket bill for a deductible — plus more for copays and possibly some out-of-network care — should be a pretty scary incentive.

In 2020, before covid vaccines, most major private insurers waived patient payments — from coinsurance to deductibles — for covid treatment. But many if not most have allowed that policy to lapse . Aetna, for example, ended that policy Feb. 28; UnitedHealthcare began rolling back its waivers late last year and ended them by the end of March.

More than 97% of hospitalized patients last month were unvaccinated . Though the vaccines will not necessarily prevent you from catching the coronavirus, they are highly effective at assuring you will have a milder case and are kept out of the hospital.

For this reason, there’s logic behind insurers’ waiver rollback: Why should patients be kept financially unharmed from what is now a preventable hospitalization, thanks to a vaccine that the government paid for and made available free of charge? It is now in many drugstores, it’s popping up at highway rest stops and bus stops , and it can be delivered and administered at home in parts of the country.

A harsher society might impose tough penalties on people who refuse vaccinations and contract the virus. Recently, the National Football League decreed that teams will forfeit a game canceled because of a covid outbreak among unvaccinated players — and neither team’s players will be paid.

Why should patients be kept financially unharmed from what is now a preventable hospitalization, thanks to a vaccine that the government paid for and made available free of charge?

– Elisabeth Rosenthal and Glenn Kramon

But insurers could try to do more, like penalizing the unvaccinated. And there is precedent. Already, some policies won’t cover treatment necessitated by what insurance companies deem risky behavior, such as scuba diving and rock climbing .

The Affordable Care Act allows insurers to charge smokers up to 50% more than what nonsmokers pay for some health plans. Four-fifths of states follow that protocol, though most employer-based plans do not do so . In 49 states , people caught driving without auto insurance face fines, confiscation of their car, loss of their license and even jail. And reckless drivers pay more for insurance.

The logic behind the policies is that the offenders’ behavior can hurt others and costs society a lot of money. If a person decides not to get vaccinated and contracts a bad case of covid, they are not only exposing others in their workplace or neighborhoods; the tens or hundreds of thousands spent on their care could mean higher premiums for others as well in their insurance plans next year. What’s more, outbreaks in low-vaccination regions could help breed more vaccine-resistant variants that affect everyone.

Yes, we often cover people whose habits may have contributed to their illness — insurance regularly pays for drug and alcohol rehab and cancer treatment for smokers.

That’s one reason, perhaps, that insurers too have so far favored carrots, not sticks, to get people vaccinated. Some private insurers are offering people who get vaccinated a credit toward their medical premiums, or gift cards and sweepstakes prizes, according to America’s Health Insurance Plans, an industry organization.

Tough love might be easier if the Food and Drug Administration gives vaccines full approval, rather than the current emergency use authorization. Even so, taxpayer-financed plans like Medicaid and Medicare must treat everyone the same and would encounter a lengthy process to secure federal waivers to experiment with incentives, according to Larry Levitt, executive vice president of KFF, a nonprofit focusing on health issues. (Kaiser Health News, where Rosenthal is editor-in-chief, is one program under KFF.) These programs cannot charge different rates to different patients in a state.

KFF polling shows such incentives are of limited value, anyway. Many holdouts say they will be vaccinated only if required to do so by their employers.

But what if the financial cost of not getting vaccinated were just too high? If patients thought about the price they might need to pay for their own care, maybe they would reconsider remaining unprotected.

This column first ran in Kaiser Health News and you can read it here . Subscribe to KHN’s free Morning Briefing.

The post Column: Don’t want a vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance. appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

521
Followers
455
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Insurance Plans#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Americans#Aetna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthAustin American-Statesman

Won't get a COVID-19 vaccine? Some bosses may charge you $20 to $50 more for health insurance on every paycheck

Full FDA approval could accelerate employer mandates. Some employers are considering an insurance surcharge on unvaccinated workers. HR professionals fear workers will quit over mandates. Some argue that incentives work better than mandates. Tyson Foods, United Airlines, CNN, the U.S. military. A wide variety of employers, including those four, impose...
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

Anti-Vaxer’s may end up paying more for health insurance

The vaccine resisters offer all kinds of reasons for refusing the free shots and for ignoring efforts to nudge them to get inoculated. Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts or a free joint haven’t done the trick. States have even held lotteries with a chance to win millions or a college scholarship.
Public Healthadvisory.com

More hospitals want to mandate Covid-19 vaccines. (But some states won't let them.)

As the delta variant continues to surge, nearly 1,500 hospitals across the country have mandated that employees be vaccinated against Covid-19, but some states have enacted laws barring either Covid-19 vaccination mandates or so-called "vaccine passports," Katheryn Houghton writes for Kaiser Health News. Health care leaders are worried about potential staffing shortages.
Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is requiring workforce to get vaccinated

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has joined the growing list of healthcare companies requiring its workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, among the largest insurers in the mid-Atlantic region, has 3.5 million employees. Its entire workforce, boards of directors and contingent workers who enter CareFirst facilities or engage in-person with community and business partners on behalf of the health system are mandated to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Amarillo, TXclarendonlive.com

Guest Column: Re-think COVID vaccine if you haven’t gotten it

Just when we thought we could turn the page on this horrible pandemic, it has reemerged as the more highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Hospitalizations in Texas, and in Amarillo, due to COVID are on the rise again. And with that, an increased number of ICU beds and ventilators are used to treat victims of a disease which now can largely be prevented. Yes, we now have a safe and effective vaccine. As few as 0.2% of Texas’ current COVID-19 hospitalizations are patients who have been fully vaccinated.
Public HealthMcKnight's

If this state’s long-term care workers don’t get vaccinated, it’s their employers who will have to pay up

Many of Connecticut’s nursing homes are embracing a new, mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy that will penalize them financially if their staff doesn’t receive shots. Late Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) announced long-term care employees and vendors will have until Sept. 7 to get at least one dose of a vaccine, or their communities could be docked $20,000 per day in civil penalties.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

COVID-19: Refuse vaccine, pay higher insurance

It’d be nice to hear the health insurance industry’s reasoning on why insurance rates are not increased for those who choose to refuse COVID-19 shots. Seems like everyone pays yet COVID treatment can be very expensive. How can state's highest-paid employee — more than $3M — be allowed to shirk...
Public HealthBrookings Institution

Vaccine hesitancy in nursing homes isn’t all politics

The arrival of the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 in the United States makes increasing vaccination rates more important than ever. Much has been made of the strong relationship between the political leanings of an area and its vaccination rate, but we show that this relationship is weaker for two higher risk groups—the elderly and nursing home residents. In fact, state-level vaccination rates for nursing home residents are virtually uncorrelated with a state’s political leanings, as measured by Trump’s share of the 2020 vote. Instead, flu vaccination rates for nursing home residents measured prior to the pandemic are highly predictive of COVID-19 vaccination rates for this population, suggesting that more traditional causes of under-vaccination are at play.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public Healthnewsandguts.com

MarketWatch: Don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine? Then pay the full cost if you land in the hospital

One of the fundamental lessons of economics is that people respond to incentives – just witness the success of vaccine lotteries at encouraging vaccinations. But a policy of letting the unvaccinated foot the bill for their COVID-related hospitalizations is only partly about wielding a financial stick to push reluctant people into vaccination. It’s also about not expecting others to pay for your decisions. Standing up for your beliefs means being willing to bear the consequences. Otherwise, it’s just cheap talk.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy