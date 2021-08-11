Aragami 2 is coming to Game Pass on launch, so here's a new trailer
Aragami 2 will be sneaking onto Xbox Game Pass next month. The third-person stealth game was announced for the subscription at last night’s ID@Xbox showcase, which is great news as it’s a decent stealth series that supports co-op. Convincing others to join you on a supernatural assassination jaunt just got a lot easier. They also snuck a “story trailer” out after the announcement. Have a peep.www.rockpapershotgun.com
