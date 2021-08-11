Aragami 2 is coming to Game Pass on launch, so here's a new trailer

Xbox teamed up with Twitch for a second ID@Xbox showcase, and we got five fresh games headed to Xbox Game Pass (or out right now) as part of the deal. The biggest get from the two-hour long stream was without a doubt Stardew Valley, with creator Eric Barone confirming that a Stardew Valley Game Pass arrival is set for some time this fall. The stream also highlighted dozens more games, and you can see the full list of them on Xbox Wire - but here are the ones you can look forward to playing for free as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription.