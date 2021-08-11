Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aragami 2 is coming to Game Pass on launch, so here's a new trailer

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAragami 2 will be sneaking onto Xbox Game Pass next month. The third-person stealth game was announced for the subscription at last night’s ID@Xbox showcase, which is great news as it’s a decent stealth series that supports co-op. Convincing others to join you on a supernatural assassination jaunt just got a lot easier. They also snuck a “story trailer” out after the announcement. Have a peep.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Launches with New Sea Shanty Launch Trailer

Game publisher Wired Productions and independent developer Tomas Sala launch the video game The Falconeer: Warrior Edition with a new sea shanty launch trailer. Vocalist Mikee Goodman and violinist Abi Fry are the talents behind this new launch trailer that celebrates the launch of the game on PlayStation 4, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The former made this original composition called The Ode to Captain Sala, a celebration of what can be achieved when you believe in your vision, just like Tomas Sala did with The Falconeer.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Aragami 2 Story Trailer Introduces Kurai, the Sequel’s Protagonist

Game developer Lince Works has recently released the latest story trailer for upcoming video game Aragami 2. The story trailer feature Kurai, a former slave of the Akatsuchi Empire and his rise to liberate his people, the Kurotsuba Clan from the curse that weakens them. The game will launch on September 17, 2021 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Here’s the full trailer for the cancelled Duke Nukem Begins game

The full trailer for a cancelled Duke Nukem game has been released, thanks to the animator behind the project. Duke Nukem Begins was set to be a third-person “origin story” and was originally supposed to have been Gearbox’s first game with the license before the ill-fated Duke Nukem Forever. Development...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Humankind is Joining Xbox Game Pass for PC at Launch

Humankind is an upcoming 4X historical strategy game where players endeavor through six different eras to become the most famous empire in history. As a surprise, Humankind is joining Xbox Game Pass for PC at launch, which means it will be accessible for just a small amount of monthly fee. AMPLITUDE Studios’ historical strategy game allows players to rewrite the narrative of humankind.
Video GamesIGN

Stardew Valley Game Pass Announcement Trailer

You've taken over your grandfather's old farm in Stardew Valley, next to the small community of Pelican Town. Grow crops, raise animals, explore the local caves, befriend your neighbors, get married and raise children, and build up Pelican Town into a thriving community...or let it be taken over by the infamous Joja Corp.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Aragami 2 – Story Trailer

Lince Works are poised to release their rather cool looking Aragami 2 which comes to consoles and PC on September 17th. You are one of the last elite warriors of your kin, the Aragami. Victims of a supernatural affliction which corrodes the body and devours the mind, the Aragami control Shadow Essence – a mystical power which grants the ability to control the shadows. With this power the Aragami carry out their tasks and quests – assignments made all along the valley to ensure the subsistence of the village and to free the Aragami enslaved by the invader armies.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Wandering Village's new trailer confirms it's coming to Xbox

The Wandering Village has you working to build a settlement on the back of a huge roaming creature, while trying to save your people from the "mysterious toxic spores" polluting the planet. It was featured during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase with a new trailer confirming it'll come to Xbox. Developer...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Stardew Valley, Aragami 2, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Evil Genius 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass

Today, during the second ID@Xbox and Twitch Gaming indie showcase, Microsoft announced more high-profile games are due to launch on Xbox Game Pass soon. Let’s start with the big news: Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox consoles ‘this fall’. If you’re on of the few players that hasn’t experienced this chill slice-of-life farming simulation title, you’ll be able to play it at no extra cost via your Xbox Game Pass subscription later this year.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass this autumn

During this evening's ID@Xbox showcase, Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone announced that the farming sim would be coming to Xbox Game Pass this autumn. At this point, Stardew Valley feels ubiquitous. It has sold millions of copies and its regularly discounted, so there's a fairly good chance that you already own it. The real appeal of it coming to Game Pass, for me, is that it should make it easier to convince friends to play it co-operatively.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox showcases 5 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox teamed up with Twitch for a second ID@Xbox showcase, and we got five fresh games headed to Xbox Game Pass (or out right now) as part of the deal. The biggest get from the two-hour long stream was without a doubt Stardew Valley, with creator Eric Barone confirming that a Stardew Valley Game Pass arrival is set for some time this fall. The stream also highlighted dozens more games, and you can see the full list of them on Xbox Wire - but here are the ones you can look forward to playing for free as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

New PUBG: New State Trailer Shows Off the Game’s Story

It looks like we’re set for a bit of a PUBG: New State barrage in the next few months as the game gets closer to a global launch. The first volley comes in the form of a brand new story trailer. It’s accompanied by a short story called All Hunters...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Aragami 2’s Latest Trailer Explores Sequel’s Expanded World

While it may have come as a surprise to see Lince Works’ Aragami getting a sequel this year, perhaps the least-surprising element of all this is possibly the fact that the follow-up is aiming to explore even further the cel-shaded, feudal aesthetic that the 2016 stealth-oriented, shadow-manipulation debutant introduced players to. And from the looks of its latest story trailer, not only do we get to see more of the world in action, but also the game’s protagonist Kurai, a former slave to the antagonistic Akatsuchi Empire, alongside.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Boyfriend Dungeon surprise launches on Xbox Game Pass

Boyfriend Dungeon surprise launched on Xbox Game Pass today. This unique dating simulator balances romance with dungeon-crawling. In Boyfriend Dungeon, you work to win the love of different swords who become people. Boyfriend Dungeon is a video game where you take swords out for romantic dinners. Combining elements of classic...
Technologythisgengaming.com

Learn More About the Story of Aragami 2 in this New Trailer

Publisher Merge Games and developer Lince Works have released the official story trailer for Aragami 2. The trailer introduces players to the main protagonist of the game and the conflict they will face in this stealth action sequel. Aragami 2 will be out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy