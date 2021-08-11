JSO investigating possible Westside kidnapping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating what witnesses are calling a possible kidnapping.

Officers responded after a report came in of a woman that was forced into a car by a Black man at the 7000 block of 103rd street, a few blocks from Westside High School.

Officers say on Tuesday night she got out of the vehicle and walked away. Shortly after, the driver got out of the car, grabbed her and put her in the back seat.

Police are looking for a red or maroon-colored early 2000′s Buick Lacrosse with dark tinted windows and chrome wheels with low-profile tires. Surveillance pictures show the driver wearing a white shirt.

The possible victim is a Black woman, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a backpack

JSO is attempting to identify the individuals involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department at 904-630-0500 or 911.

