After months of declining infection rates in the United States, Covid-19 cases are on the rise again due to the highly contagious Delta variant. On July 27, the CDC updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people given new evidence on the transmissibility of the Delta variant, adding a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people may choose to wear a mask in these settings regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from Covid -19 or have someone in their family who is. NewYork-Presbyterian’s Health Matters gives you the latest information on what you need to know.