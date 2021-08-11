Dee Snider Says ‘Rock Stars’ Are Missing From Today’s Music Scene, But The Passion Has ‘Never Been Purer’
TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider has once again dismissed the notion that rock is dead. While rock and roll has been king of the music world for decades, in the past few years, it’s been unseated by the growing popularity of hip-hop. This has caused many pundits to proclaim the genre “dead” from an industry perspective, noting that it has been eclipsed in all measures by pop, hip-hop, and EDM.districtchronicles.com
