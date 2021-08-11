3 Brick-And-Mortar Retailers Set To Report Stellar Q2 Profit, Sales Growth
The last group of companies scheduled to report second quarter financial results this season are major U.S. retailers, which are perhaps the most sensitive to economic conditions and consumer spending. The sector includes several notable year-to-date winners as the COVID vaccine rollout and government stimulus checks gave consumers greater confidence and more money to spend as they headed back to brick-and-mortar retail stores.www.investing.com
