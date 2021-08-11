Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

3 Brick-And-Mortar Retailers Set To Report Stellar Q2 Profit, Sales Growth

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last group of companies scheduled to report second quarter financial results this season are major U.S. retailers, which are perhaps the most sensitive to economic conditions and consumer spending. The sector includes several notable year-to-date winners as the COVID vaccine rollout and government stimulus checks gave consumers greater confidence and more money to spend as they headed back to brick-and-mortar retail stores.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Stores#Retailer#Covid#Spdr#Xrt#Target Corporation#Homegoods#Tjx#119 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Ridiculously Profitable Growth Stocks Investors Are Sleeping On

Equitable Group (TSX:EQB) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) are two wildly profitable companies that many investors may be sleeping on. Certainly, alternative lending is not the sexiest business in the world following the disastrous events that unfolded in 2008. Since then, “subprime” has become a bit of a dirty word. Those who shied away from the alternative lenders since then have missed out on some pretty incredible gains.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Eyes Brick And Mortar Retail As Walmart Jumps Into E-Commerce

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is looking forward to launching multiple prominent physical retail locations, including Ohio, California, to operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported. Amazon attempts to sink its teeth deeper into sales of clothing, household items, electronics, and other areas via bricks-and-mortar retail, an industry the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Brighter outlook from Macy’s, Kohl’s after sales bounce back

NEW YORK (AP) — A return, at least temporarily, to near normalcy is giving a boost two of America’s largest department stores hit by the pandemic last year. Macy’s and Kohl’s raised their outlooks for 2021 Thursday after easily beating Wall Street expectations for the second quarter. Americans are again buying dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list year last year when the pandemic struck.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Hatching Strategy To Open Mega Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Amazon has plans in the works to launch several brick-and-mortar retail locations that will operate similar to department stores. They will likely roll out initially in Ohio and California, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday (Aug. 19), citing sources. The move is intended to expand Amazon’s footprint in retail...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Macy's Stock Surges After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend

Macy's (M) - Get Report posted much stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, and raised its full-year profit outlook while reinstating its dividend as post-pandemic shoppers shifted spending from online retailers to brick-and-mortar stalwarts. Macy's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, came...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Cato Corp Reports 23% Revenue Growth In Q2

Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23.53% year-on-year, to $207.75 million. Sales decreased 2% versus the same period in 2019. Same-store sales for the quarter increased 23% versus last year and decreased 5% versus the same period in 2019. The gross margin for the quarter was...
Retailinvesting.com

Ross Stores Flags Pandemic, Supply Chain Woes Ahead; Shares Fall

Investing.com - Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reported Thursday second-quarter results that beat expectations, but the retailer also flagged supply chain woes and the Delta variant as potential drags on growth ahead. Ross Stores shares lost 5% in after-hours trade following the report. Ross Stores announced earnings per share of $1.39 on...
Bethlehem, PAthevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem Retail Businesses Report Sales Have Surpassed Pre Pandemic Numbers

Business Community Hosts Event to Help Continue the Trend as Delta Variant Uncertainty Looms. BETHLEHEM, PA, August 19, 2021: On the heels of a prosperous Musikfest, Merchants in Historic Downtown Bethlehem are hopeful to continue their upward sales trends with this Summer’s Retail Week initiative, as they’re met with CDC recommendations to mask-up indoors, again. Many business owners in the Historic District have reported stronger sales at this time than they had in 2019. Suffering from a harsh 2020 and first 2 quarters of 2021, merchants are ready for a big retail push as they offer a week’s worth of savings, contests, and giveaways, along with hand sanitizer and masks.
RetailMountain Mail

Stocks close sharply lower, report indicates retail sales fell in July

Stock indexes closed sharply lower today after finishing higher Monday. Retail sales fell in July, a sign that the delta variant is taking a toll on the economy. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were little changed after a sharp fall yesterday. Oil continues its slide as investors price in lower demand...
Retailinvesting.com

Retails Sales Growth Moderated To 10.4% Y/Y In June

Retail sales volumes growth moderated to 10.4% y/y in June 2021, from the lockdown-induced spike of 16.3% in May (revised up from 15.8%), reflecting diminishing base effects. Year-to-date, volume sales are 12.8% higher compared to the same period in 2020, and 0.9% higher compared to 2019. Encouragingly, month-on-month seasonally adjusted sales volumes, which is a more meaningful measure under the circumstances and crucial for the calculation of quarterly GDP growth, increased by 0.6% in June, following an uptick of 2.3% May (revised up from 2.1%), and a decline of 0.5% in April. This suggests a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted volume increase of 0.7% in 2Q21, much lower than the 1.8% q/q increase in 1Q21. The third wave of Covid-19 infections, termination of fiscal support to vulnerable households and a decline in consumer confidence likely contributed to the deceleration in shopping activity in 2Q21.
Financial Reportskamcity.com

Walmart Raises FY Forecast After Strong Q2

Walmart has raised its profit forecast for the full fiscal year after reporting better-than-expected results in its second quarter, helped by increased shopper traffic and market share growth. For the three months to 31 July, the US retail giant’s overall revenues were up 2.4% year-on-year to $141bn (+0.6% constant-currency basis)...
RetailUSA Today

Target sees strong sales and more shoppers in stores as online growth slows

NEW YORK — Target's streak of strong results extended into its latest quarter but its skyrocketing online sales growth has come back to earth. The Minneapolis retailer reported Wednesday that sales at its stores that have been open for at least a year rose 8.7% in the three-month period that ended July 31. That was on top of a 10.9% growth in the same 2020 span.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Walmart's Sales Show Consumers Aren't Afraid Of Delta

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) logged another quarter of rising U.S. sales with both sales and profits exceeding Wall Street's estimates. It turns out that store visits offset slower online growth as customers flocked to stores for items like luggage, party supplies and apparel and classroom items as they were "coming out of hibernation".
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Sales, profit soar again at Target; a $100 billion year is in sight

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. is still growing faster than it did before the pandemic, and executives on Wednesday signaled they expect no letup in the months ahead. Sales grew 8.9% in May, June and July, which is the second quarter of Target's fiscal year, on top of record growth of more than 24% during the same time last year.
riverbender.com

Target extends streak even as online sales growth cools

NEW YORK (AP) — Target's streak of strong results extended into its latest quarter but its skyrocketing online sales growth has come back to earth. The Minneapolis retailer reported Wednesday that sales at its stores that have been open for at least a year rose 8.7% in the three-month period that ended July 31. That was on top of a 10.9% growth in the same 2020 span.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Retail Stocks During Inflation—How to Tweak Your Portfolio

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, sales in the retail and foodservice sectors are down 1.1 percent month-over-month. This means that the U.S. brought in $617.7 billion in July 2021. Experts predicted that retail sales would drop just 0.3 percent, so it's a bigger hit than markets anticipated. While the COVID-19 Delta variant is a big part of the blame, inflation also plays a role.
RetailFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Walmart has strong quarter

NEW YORK – Walmart raised its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the second quarter. Still, concerns are mounting about how shoppers will behave in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the U.S. and mask mandates are reinstated.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Home Depot Stock Dips on Same-Store Sales Miss

The shares of blue-chip home retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) are falling this morning, last seen down 4.3% to trade at $320.61, after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Despite beating Wall Street's top- and bottom-line forecasts, Home Depot's same-store sales missed estimates, as customers shift away from do-it-yourself projects amid easing coronavirus restrictions. In addition, the company withheld its full-year outlook, saying it was unable to predict how the Covid-19 pandemic and new variants will effect consumer spending.

Comments / 0

Community Policy