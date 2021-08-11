3 Brick-And-Mortar Retailers Set To Report Stellar Q2 Profit, Sales Growth

Retail sales volumes growth moderated to 10.4% y/y in June 2021, from the lockdown-induced spike of 16.3% in May (revised up from 15.8%), reflecting diminishing base effects. Year-to-date, volume sales are 12.8% higher compared to the same period in 2020, and 0.9% higher compared to 2019. Encouragingly, month-on-month seasonally adjusted sales volumes, which is a more meaningful measure under the circumstances and crucial for the calculation of quarterly GDP growth, increased by 0.6% in June, following an uptick of 2.3% May (revised up from 2.1%), and a decline of 0.5% in April. This suggests a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted volume increase of 0.7% in 2Q21, much lower than the 1.8% q/q increase in 1Q21. The third wave of Covid-19 infections, termination of fiscal support to vulnerable households and a decline in consumer confidence likely contributed to the deceleration in shopping activity in 2Q21.