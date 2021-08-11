Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio Stadium Goes Cashless With Masks Required In Indoor Areas

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
wosu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckeye football fans will need to wear a mask if they’re using the restroom at Ohio Stadium this fall, but can shed the facial covering when cheering from the stands. Under new guidance issued Tuesday, masks will be required in all indoor public parts of the stadium, including restrooms, the Huntington Club, elevators, press box and first aid rooms. Masks will not be required in outdoor parts of the stadium, which includes entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the main seating area.

