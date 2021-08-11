Cancel
Beyoncé tells Harper's Bazaar she seems 'Closed Off'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyonce says: “I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share,” she told the magazine. “One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message — that should be enough.

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of 'Harper's Bazaar'

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
Beyoncé Is a Notoriously Private Person – Now She's Opening Up About Why

She’s had success as a singer, songwriter, businesswoman and actor. She’s sold more than 118 million records as a solo entertainer and another 60 million during her tenure with Destiny’s Child. And when all of her recording acts are considered, she’s received 79 Grammy nominations and won 28 of the prestigious awards.
Beyoncé confirms she has new music on the way

Beyoncé confirmed Tuesday that she has new music on the way. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer said that she's been in the studio for a year and a half. And despite the fact that she's been making music for more than 30 years, the allure of recording new songs hasn't faded, she said.
Yardbarker

Beyoncé gives rare interview as she approaches 40, teases 'music is coming'

Within the sprawling cover story, the 28-time Grammy winner assured that new music is coming sooner than later. "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," Beyoncé explained. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."
Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Men with Black Eyes Met on a Plane and Had a Conversation

Two men boarded the same plane and also had their seat numbers next to each other. After they settled down for the flight, they discovered they both sported a black eye. The men were so surprised that they started a conversation to find out how each of them ended up with a black eye. The first guy explained that when he got to the airport in the morning, he went to the ticket counter where he met the woman who handed tickets to customers.
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.

