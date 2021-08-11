Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lionel Messi ‘impatient’ to get started with new chapter at Paris St Germain

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQpKQ_0bODmWS500
Lionel Messi has been unveiled by PSG (Francois Mori/AP)

Lionel Messi is impatient to start work on the task of winning trophies with Paris St Germain after his stunning departure from Barcelona.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third at the Ligue 1 club after his 21-year stay at the Catalan outfit came to an end.

“I am very happy. You all know about my exit from Barcelona and it has been a very hard moment after so many years. It was a difficult change after so long a time,” he told a press conference at the Parc de Princes in the French capital.

“But the moment I arrived here I felt very happy and I really want to begin the training sessions, I want it to be quick.

“My only will now is to begin the training sessions. I want to work with the staff and team-mates and begin this new moment of my life.

“I have this will to play. I am really impatient. I still want to win, as I did the first moment of my career.

“I feel this club is ready to fight for all the trophies. This is my goal, I want to keep growing and keep winning titles and that is why I came to this club.

“I really hope we can make it happen.”

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the signing of Messi represented a significant statement.

“This is an amazing and historic day for the club, for the football world and for us,” he said.

“It is amazing what we tried to achieve. On the first day we (the Qatari ownership) started here at the club 10 years go people were saying, ‘What are they going to do with their project?’.

“We had high ambitions and we are very proud of where we are today.

“There was a great desire on both sides to make this happen. This is just the start and the hard work will start now.”

It will be very strange to play at home there in Barcelona with another shirt but it can happen and we will see.

Messi admits he has considered the prospect of having to face Barcelona if PSG are drawn against them in the Champions League.

“Barcelona is my home, I have been there since I was a kid and I’ve lived so many things there,” the Argentina international said.

“I don’t know if we are going to face each other – it would be very nice to go back to Barcelona.

“It will be very strange to play at home there in Barcelona with another shirt but it can happen and we will see.”

Messi also reiterated his desire to be successful with his new club.

“I love to win. I want to have important goals. I know that my goals and PSG’s goals are the same and want to be bigger and bigger,” he added.

“What I can say today is that I have the same will and same enthusiasm as when I was a kid. I still feel like this kid. I will give my best to achieve these goals.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Catalan#French#Psg#Qatari#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerNBC Sports

Report: Aguero wants to leave Barcelona after Messi’s departure

Here’s the thing about everything that’s going on at Barcelona right now: It is undoubtedly going to get worse (perhaps much worse) before it gets better (even a little bit), as evidenced by multiple reports that Sergio Aguero now wants to leave in the wake of Lionel Messi’s unexpected departure.
SoccerYardbarker

Thierry Henry offers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

Appearing on French television, Henry gave his opinion on his former teammate Lionel Messi’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain after being forced to leave Barcelona. The pair won the 2009 Champions League together under Guardiola, beating an imperious Manchester United in the final in Rome. “The balance is the most...
SoccerSkySports

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona with Paris Saint-Germain already in talks

Paris Saint-Germain are already making progress in talks to sign Lionel Messi after Barcelona were unable to offer the forward a new contract at the Nou Camp. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has officially been a free agent since July 1 after he failed to agree terms over a renewal before his previous Barcelona contract expired on June 30.
Stocksfxempire.com

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Rally In Anticipation Of A Lionel Messi Transfer

The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is up by over 40% in the past 24 hours as speculations mount that Lionel Messi would be joining the football shortly. PSG token is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies currently in the market. The token is currently up by more than 40% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the major coins in the market. Currently, the PSG token is trading at $48 per coin, up from the $34 it was trading yesterday.
Soccer90min.com

Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, likely delaying any potential transfer to Real Madrid until next summer. Mbappe is in the final year of his PSG contract and failure from the club to agree a new deal with the 2018 World Cup winner would see him become available as a free agent, with Real likely to be ready and waiting to snap him up after years of mutual admiration.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Without Messi, Griezmann gets chance to shine at Barcelona

MADRID -- As Barcelona continues adjusting to life without Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann gets his best chance yet to take a leading role at the Catalan club. Griezmann will be making his 101st appearance with Barcelona when the club visits Athletic Bilbao in the second round of the Spanish league on Saturday. The French striker finally has the opportunity to take center stage and become a protagonist in Messi's absence.
Soccerchatsports.com

Lionel Messi’s exit was “sad but necessary,” says Barcelona president

Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona’s president, has commented on Lionel Messi’s exit from his boyhood club to join Paris Saint-Germain, calling it a “sad” event but a “necessary” one. “We are convinced that we made the decisions that had to be made. What happened with Messi is sad, but it was...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Barcelona’s Jordi Alba sets the record straight

Jordi Alba was one of the players singled out as a cause for Lionel Messi exit. Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba took the opportunity in a post-game press conference to defend himself and set a few things straight. The Catalans had just come off a 4-2 win against Real Sociedad, which...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona offers Messi's No10 shirt to Coutinho

Barcelona have offered Lionel Messi's No10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho has lost his No14 shirt to young striker Rey Manaj and currently doesn't have a number. It was expected that Coutinho would be leaving Barca this month, but a decision has been made between the player and management that he will stay.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid ready to go after Erling Haaland if they don’t land Kylian Mbappe

With Real Madrid growing increasingly frustrated with the Kylian Mbappe talks, the club could look to try and land Kylian Mbappe instead. Real Madrid and manager Carlo Ancelotti appear ready to make a splash this summer transfer window regardless if Paris Saint-Germain sells them Kylian Mbappe or not. Could the La Liga giants turn their attention elsewhere for a stud striker? That appears to be the case.
SoccerTribal Football

Valverde: Did I fight with Messi at Barcelona?

Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has hinted at rowing with Lionel Messi during his time in charge. Valverde, despite winning the LaLiga with Barca, didn't always see eye-to-eye with Messi, now of PSG. He told ETB: "Those things cannot be said, they are part of the mystery. It is good...
Soccergoal.com

Messi & Neymar left out of PSG's squad for Ligue 1 clash with Brest

The Argentine superstar will have to wait a bit longer for his debut with the French giants as he continues to build up his fitness. Goal can confirm that Lionel Messi and Neymar have been left out of Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain squad for their Ligue 1 clash with Brest on Friday.
SoccerYardbarker

Barcelona have already decided who will take Lionel Messi’s number 10

Barcelona have already decided who should take Lionel Messi’s famed number 10 shirt. For more than 13 years, Messi‘s name has become synonymous with the number 10 shirt at Camp Nou, but the digits are now free following the Argentine’s Barcelona exit. Messi is now at PSG, where he will...
International Business Times

Former Barcelona Star Sends Warning To PSG Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 Debut

Former FC Barcelona star Thierry Henry has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding Lionel Messi's arrival at Parc des Princes. Messi, who moved from Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, is set to form one of the lethal attacks in European soccer along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy