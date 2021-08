The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – Most multi-tools look pretty utilitarian and well…boring. Am I right? You won’t think that about the LIOE Delta 7 multi-tool though. This 10 function multi-tool is made of grade 5 Titanium and has an unusual artsy type of design that I like a lot. It features a pocket clip, glass breaker, pry tool, flat screwdriver, bottle cap opener, and seven 8mm to 14mm bolt head wrenches. If you’d like to add the LIOE Delta 7 to your EDC gear, head over to lioedesign.com where you can order one for $88.