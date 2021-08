This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. Did you spend the past year trying to bake and cook, only to realize that your kitchen utensils are…how do we say this nicely…lacking? Whether it’s a rusty cookie sheet you acquired during a college move, or a frying pan that got dented from redacted, there’s never been a better time to restock your kitchen appliances. You can now get up to 50% off quality items from the Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale!