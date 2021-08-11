Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Boîtier for Bike cabinet by Boîtier

By Dezeen staff
Dezeen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDezeen Showroom: home-gym furniture company Boîtier has launched a cabinet for stationary bikes designed to conceal equipment in a steel-enforced drawer. The Boîtier for Bike cabinet is designed to look like a piece of mid-century furniture, with a cherrywood and veneered wood structure and brass handles. The drawer the stationary...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass#Furniture#Dezeen Showroom#Scale Workspace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

27 Stunning Kitchens with White Cabinets

Cabinets painted in exuberant hues may be trending at the moment, but the popularity of white kitchen cabinetry still persists. Whether it’s white Shaker-style cabinets paired with classic white subway tiles, or white lacquered, handleless cabinets partnered with sleek, white quartz countertops, white cabinets have won over legions of homeowners and designers alike.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Public Restrooms

As a part of the Tokyo Toilet Project, Japanese designer Kashiwa Sato has designed a sleek and minimal public restroom, known as the 'Pure White Toilet.' The restroom sits in front of Ebisu Railway in Tokyo and consists of a simple square-shaped box. The design is clad in white aluminum louvers which help create a sleek and clean design.
Interior Designsnntv.com

Shaker Cabinets: 3 Types of Kitchens That Are Perfect for Shaker Style Cabinets

Originally Posted On: Shaker Cabinets: 3 Types of Kitchens That Are Perfect for Shaker Style Cabinets (gvdrenovationsinc.com) The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in the home. It is where families gather, meals are cooked, and memories are made. Although you don’t need much for a kitchen to be functional, we still feel that having a beautiful space is well worth it.
Interior DesignDezeen

Tanso outdoor sofa by David Irwin for Case Furniture

Dezeen Showroom: David Irwin drew on the simplicity of Japanese design to create Case Furniture's Tanso outdoor sofa, which looks like it could belong indoors. The Tanso sofa has the detail and craftsmanship of indoor furniture while being weather resistant and durable enough to withstand the outdoors. "With Tanso, we...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

De Gaspé Introduces Their New Outdoor Furniture Collection

Montreal’s De Gaspé are known for their high-quality furniture that’s carbon-neutral and manufactured in Québec, but earlier this year they expanded their offerings with the introduction of outdoor furniture. The collection is by Italian company Pedrali, who has been making furniture for 60 years, and features a robust selection of exterior products that has a little something for everyone. You’ll find small bistro tables that fold up and chairs that stack for easy storage on balconies, as well as full-sized lounge chairs and sofas for those who have more space to work with. Architects and designers will find that the collection’s pieces work well on commercial and restaurant patios, and on any other project thrown their way. De Gaspé is also a feel-good company – they plant 100 trees for every piece of furniture sold on their site.
WorldDezeen

Nielsen Jenkins designs Brisbane home to withstand bushfires

Australian studio Nielsen Jenkins has completed a "tough" family home with lush green courtyards protected from extreme bushfires by high blockwork walls. Mt Coot-Tha House sits on a challenging site characterised by a steep slope at the foot of Mt Coot-Tha, in the suburb Brisbane of Bardon. Faced with the...
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Gidymic Under Cabinet Lighting $11.49

Amazon has the Gidymic Under Cabinet Lighting for a low $11.49 after Code: "7BLN2PSA". This is normally $20 so you save 45% off with this deal. Auto-off after about 25s of no motion detected in the dark. Uses 3M Adhesives and does not require drilling.
Visual ArtDezeen

Studio Avoid designs Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou to evoke ancient cave dwellings

Studio Avoid has completed a retreat in China's Hebei province comprising a series of cave-like brick-clad pods connected by a raised walkway. The village of Xiyaotou in the Zhangjiakou prefecture contains a network of traditional cave dwellings, which provided the inspiration for the interconnected vertical pods forming the Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou.
Home & GardenDezeen

Vipp converts former pencil factory in Copenhagen into supper club venue

Danish homeware brand Vipp has expanded into food by creating a venue for pop-up supper clubs inside the former Viking pencil factory in Copenhagen. Set to launch during annual design festival 3 Days of Design, Vipp Pencil Factory is a 400-square-metre showroom space that will host guest chefs from around the world, creating a dining experience for up to 26 guests.
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
RecipesDomaine

20 Small Kitchen Island Ideas That Will Add Some Serious Storage

Every day, working with a small kitchen is a battle of bumping elbows and questioning where to store the cheese grater. That's why we're focusing on kitchen islands—no matter how big or small they are—which can hold the key to adding storage and saving space, making your kitchen feel roomier than it is.
Visual ArtDezeen

Snøhetta reimagines long-closed 1930s Norwegian harbour bath Knubben

Snøhetta has unveiled its plan to revive a traditional harbour bath in the city of Arendal, Norway, with a layered structure that looks like a topographical map of the area. The Knubben bath, built in 1937 and closed a decade later, will be reimagined as a lively meeting place with multi-use facilities and an appearance that mimics the area's natural rock formations.
LifestyleDezeen

Grid carpet by Talk Carpet

Dezeen Showroom: Talk Carpet looked to Egypt for inspiration for its Grid flooring, which references the traditional embroidery used on tents. The Grid carpet bears a graphic motif that is drawn from sights the Talk Carpet team observed at Cairo's Khan El Khalili market, particularly the work of embroiderers who would traditionally create decorative tents for weddings and other occasions.
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Piki Poma’s conscious fashion line uses 100% recycled fibers

Clothing company Piki Poma’s founders, sisters Mirna Litovic and Ida Babic, both come from a fashion design background. Last year in 2020, Litovic and Babic decided to begin creating natural and eco-friendly bags, shoes and clothing made using sustainable, cutting edge materials (including 100% recycled fibers). To prevent waste, all products in the conscious fashion line are crafted by hand in Croatia in small batches, adding high quality and a custom feel to each piece.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy