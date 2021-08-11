Cancel
NFL

Steelers Podcast: How the Steelers expectations change entering the Eagles preseason game

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were certain expectations before the Steelers embarked in battle with the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game. After the 16-3 victory in Canton, the expectations are altered going into the next preseason game in Philadelphia. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

