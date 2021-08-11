Would You Wear These Pointed-Toe Sneakers Designed by Mihara Yasuhiro?
For those who can’t decide between pumps and sneakers, Mihara Yasuhiro has you covered with his new pointed-toe kicks designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. First unveiled on the designer’s runway back in June, the women’s footwear style dons an Air Force 1-like silhouette but with a pointed toe. The toe box comes with perforations, while overlays on the mudguards, eyestays and heels are accentuated with topstitching details. The high-cut designs come with ankle straps, while the low-top iteration dons a more loafer-like look. Both styles are rounded out with thick shoelaces and an MMY tongue tag.hypebae.com
Comments / 0