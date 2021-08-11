Harlem born ASAP Nast Stars in MCM’s Latest FW21 Collection

Since signing with the family back in April 2019, Beyoncé has taken the footwear and apparel world by storm through various collaborative releases. Thanks to the backing of the German brand, the contemporary R&B artist’s IVY PARK line has been reinvigorated with new life, and she continues to be one of the stronger female icons that’s moving the needle in the sportswear realm. On deck for the two parties is a fourth launch which entails the all-new “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection. The footwear and apparel range aims to celebrate the powerful impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.