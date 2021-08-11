Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Harlem born ASAP Nast Stars in MCM’s Latest FW21 Collection

Highsnobiety
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown for always staying true to its heritage, German fashion house MCM has just unveiled Part One of its 45th anniversary campaign - and it didn’t hold back on the talent. MCM’s DNA is defined by our cultural zeitgeist, always looking to the future and celebrating creative individuals. The brand’s 45-year old history can be traced back to 1976 Munich - a period of reinvention for the bold and rebellious, with trailblazing innovations in both art and music.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Asap Nast Stars#German#Fw21#Seasonless#Digital Realms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Beyoncé and adidas Unveil New “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection

Since signing with the family back in April 2019, Beyoncé has taken the footwear and apparel world by storm through various collaborative releases. Thanks to the backing of the German brand, the contemporary R&B artist’s IVY PARK line has been reinvigorated with new life, and she continues to be one of the stronger female icons that’s moving the needle in the sportswear realm. On deck for the two parties is a fourth launch which entails the all-new “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection. The footwear and apparel range aims to celebrate the powerful impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.
Designers & Collectionshouseofheat.co

Kerwin Frost Teases the Most Horrifying Sneaker in History

This has got to be one of the most terrifying sneakers in history. Announced back in early 2020 as being on-boarded as a brand creator, the Harlem-born entertainer, comedian, party host, DJ, and streetwear marvel Kerwin Frost has yet to deliver his debut adidas collaboration, which many believe to be his skate-inspired “Superstuffed” adidas Superstar. But before we even get there, the comedic genius is already teasing his latest design, and it’s giving everyone literal nightmares.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Pharrell and adidas Debut New Humanrace Sičhona Sneaker

Pharrell and have officially revealed their latest collaborative sneaker: the Humanrace Sičhona. A stripped-back silhouette inspired by the mechanics of the human foot and the feeling of being barefoot, the Humanrace Sičhona is also a new chapter in the evolution of Pharrell’s Humanrace brand — one that spotlights the Indigenous American Dakota tribe’s customs, traditions and culture.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

BBC ICECREAM Reveals a Cozy FW21 Collection

BBC ICECREAM, led by Pharrell Williams, delivers signature graphics and fleece-heavy apparel for its 2021 Fall/Winter collection shot in the streets of Japan. The expansive collection is highlighted by its outwear pieces, including faux fur varsity jackets, textured cardigans, quilted light down jackets with “Let’s HAVE SOME ICECREAM” writing and teddy coats featuring BBC artwork and an assortment of pins. Other clothing items feature paneled hoodies, ICECREAM Fox sweaters, oversized shorts and logo T-shirts. To round out the collection accessories incorporate a range of beanies and bucket hats.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

YMC Looks to the Great Indoors With FW21 Collection

British stalwart YMC has returned with the lookbook for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, looking back at 18 months spent in a series of lockdowns. Taking inspiration from more than a year spent at home, the collection references items creative director Fraser Moss found in his immediate surroundings. Unveiling the collection,...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Cherry LA’s Latest Collection Wants To Inspire Wanderlust

Cherry LA‘s latest collection drew inspiration from vintage postcards and hopes to inspire a sense of wanderlust. “More than anything, we’ve missed getting to travel with the ones we love,” the company said in a press release. “Our third and final release from our SS21 collection is all about the places we can’t wait to go with the people we can’t wait to see.”
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Hana Tajima x UNIQLO Reunite for Modest FW21 Collection

Hana Tajima and UNIQLO have come together once again to design minimalist garments for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Featuring comfortable and elegant designs, the LifeWear collection reflects the New York-based designer’s focus on cultural diversity. “I was really interested in the idea of clothing as a sort of environment for our bodies and considered how things feel when they’re worn,” the creative commented on the new range. “I focused particularly on fabrics that move fluidly with the body. This is a collection to wear in everyday life, and that’s where it intersects with UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy.”
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Charleston’s newest karaoke star is born each night

Karaoke hosts Walker Trull (above), DJ Wild Bill and Karaoke Chris offer people the chance to get up and sing — and even offer a harmony now and then | Photos by Ruta Smith. Family reunions are sure to take on special meaning as families reunite after months apart. Organizing such a momentous event may feel like a lot of work, but thinking of it in smaller pieces can make it easier to manage. Finding a date that works for everyone may be the biggest hurdle. Once that essential […]
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Noah Reveals Its Borderless FW21 Collection

Following NOAH and Union LA’s 30th Anniversary Capsule, Noah has revealed a range of retro-inspired clothing for its FW21 collection, blending workwear, sportswear, and classic tailoring. In a press release, Noah Founder & Creative Director Brendon Banbenzien shares the inspiration behind the collection. Banbenzien reminisces about a specific memory in...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Ahluwalia Launches Limited-Edition Drop From Its FW21 Collection

Ahluwalia has launched a limited edition drop from its fall/winter 2021 offering. The drop re-imagines signature pieces from the Traces collection. With the drop, Ahluwalia expands existing designs, illustrating that garments can be mutable and timeless. As a source of inspiration, the book Home Going was important in implementing sensory new colors. The color palette of the re-imagined drop includes varying shades of cobalt and navy blue, a rich green, grey, a touch of rust and black.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD Introduces Its Expansive FW21 Collection

Returning for Fall/Winter 2021, NEIGHBORHOOD has now unveiled a lookbook for its latest collection ahead of its first delivery for the season. Introducing its expansive range of offerings, the Japanese label shared everything from classic Americana styles, technical wares and lifestyle goods. Leading the first delivery for FW21 is a jacket marked by patchwork paisley bandana, relaxed fit contemporary military shirt, specially processed denim jackets and functional pocket riddled utility vest. Other items include branding marked sneaker boxes, collapsable stool and garbage can coming in sleek black. While a series of candles adapted from NEIGHBORHOOD’s signature incense chambers served to round out the release.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Stussy Eyegear Sunglasses Collection Release Info

The new Stüssy Eyegear program has just hit virtual shelves, and if you got your hands on the recent Stüssy x Our Legacy collaboration, it's only right you finish the look with some new sunglasses. Streetwear aficionados Stüssy know a thing or two about completing your summer checklist, from nylon...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Museum of Peace & Quiet Teams Up With FRAME on FW21 Unisex Collection

Museum of Peace & Quiet is set to drop a Fall/Winter 2021 unisex collection in collaboration with American fashion label FRAME. “It was important for us to create a meaningful collection that embodies the ethos of both brands and a sense of ease, while being accessible to both men and women,” FRAME’s co-founder and creative director Erik Torstensson said in a press release. MoPQ’s co-founder added: “At Museum of Peace & Quiet, we design with a subdued tone and foundation of stillness in mind. Working with FRAME was a completely organic partnership from start to finish – we are thrilled to continue spreading tranquility to the masses.”
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Julien Boudet aka Bleumode's Summer Style: Interview

To kick off the final month of summer, Highsnobiety is dropping a host of warm-weather pieces designed to keep you cool and give your wardrobe a little late-summer refresh. To celebrate the release, we've teamed up with three talents — a photographer, stylist and creative director — who took the products out into the wild, where they lounged in the sea, in pools, and enjoyed soaking up the summer sun. Shop the collection here.
ApparelHighsnobiety

adidas' Ned Flanders Collab Is Diddily Ding Dong Dandy!

On first thought, The Simpsons' favorite neighboreeno Ned Flanders is hardly the type you'd peg as a sneakerhead, but let's remember, this is the same cat who once had Springfield in thrall when he stepped out in a pair of Assassins. Some 30 years on, and Flanders has his own adidas collab. Our verdict? Whisper it, but these kicks are scrumdiddlyumptious!
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

NOAH Fall/Winter 2021 Collection: Lookbook, Release Date

Key Pieces: Lots of cool new shoes, including Vans, single monk-strapped Solovair derbies, and perhaps NOAH's best adidas kicks to date. Particularly great clothing accompanies the new shoes, ranging from a suede rider's jacket to loose wool trousers to plenty of wide-wale corduroy layering pieces. Buy: NOAH's web store from...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Funko’s Latest Collectable Honors Tupac’s Album ‘Loyal to the Game’

Pop culture collectables company Funko is releasing a special Tupac figurine to commemorate his album Loyal to the Game. The vinyl figurine, called Tupac Pop!, stands at approximately 3.75 inches tall and is dressed in the same signature gold frames, white checkered jacket and white pants that Tupac wore on the cover of his ninth studio album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy