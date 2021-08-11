Harlem born ASAP Nast Stars in MCM’s Latest FW21 Collection
Known for always staying true to its heritage, German fashion house MCM has just unveiled Part One of its 45th anniversary campaign - and it didn’t hold back on the talent. MCM’s DNA is defined by our cultural zeitgeist, always looking to the future and celebrating creative individuals. The brand’s 45-year old history can be traced back to 1976 Munich - a period of reinvention for the bold and rebellious, with trailblazing innovations in both art and music.www.highsnobiety.com
