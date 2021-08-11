Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 02:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 246 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms have proproced between 1 and 3 inches over the past 90 minutes. The heaviest rainfall has fallen east of Interstate 10 near Green Valley, with isolated locations north of Continental Road receiving between 2 and 3 inches. An automated rain gage at the Santa Cruz River and Continental Road measured 2.80 inches of rain from this event. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Sahuarita Rd west of Wilmot Rd. This includes the following highways Interstate 19 between mile markers 32 and 46. This includes the following streams and drainages Box Canyon Wash, Santa Cruz River and Demetrie Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
