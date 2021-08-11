Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 02:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 246 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms have proproced between 1 and 3 inches over the past 90 minutes. The heaviest rainfall has fallen east of Interstate 10 near Green Valley, with isolated locations north of Continental Road receiving between 2 and 3 inches. An automated rain gage at the Santa Cruz River and Continental Road measured 2.80 inches of rain from this event. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Sahuarita Rd west of Wilmot Rd. This includes the following highways Interstate 19 between mile markers 32 and 46. This includes the following streams and drainages Box Canyon Wash, Santa Cruz River and Demetrie Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tipton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Tipton, Manitou, Elmer, Hollister, Humphreys and Hess. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-19 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tillman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TILLMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Effective: 2021-08-19 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The heavy rainfall will end by 530 PM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and rain gages. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Exeter, Salem, Brentwood, Seabrook, Stratham, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Danville, and East Kingston. This includes the following highways Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 2. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Effective: 2021-08-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Covington; Jones Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Covington and Jones Counties through 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tuckers Crossing to 7 miles east of Collins. Movement was north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hebron around 705 PM CDT. Mill Creek around 715 PM CDT. Sandersville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Soso. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-20 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Moore, central Anson, Montgomery, northwestern Richmond and Stanly Counties through 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Troy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Wadesboro, Troy, Badin Lake, Biscoe, Ansonville, Plyler, Polkton, Norwood and Badin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-19 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Giles County in middle Tennessee * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pulaski, Ardmore, Elkton, Minor Hill, Prospect, Goodspring and Frankewing.
Effective: 2021-08-19 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aiken A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Aiken County through 900 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aiken Mall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Aiken, Aiken Mall, New Ellenton, Citizens Park, Aiken State Park, Windsor and Boyd Pond Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-19 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chase; Perkins A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERKINS AND NORTHWESTERN CHASE COUNTIES At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lamar, or 16 miles northwest of Imperial, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Venango, Lamar, Chase and Brandon. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 47 and 50. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Effective: 2021-08-19 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fairfield, north central Richland and west central Kershaw Counties through 830 PM EDT At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fairfield County Airport, or 9 miles south of Winnsboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fairfield County Airport, Lake Wateree State Park, Longtown, Lugoff, Blythewood, Ridgeway, Rion, Pine Grove Fire Station, Smallwood, Cedar Creek Fire Station and Winnsboro Mills. This includes Interstate 77 between mile markers 23 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-18 20:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 808 PM MST, emergency management reported a 4 ft rise in Black Canyon Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing in Black Canyon Creek and will begin to impact low water crossings near Black Canyon City and the Agua Fria River. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following highways Interstate 17 near mile marker 245. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Black Canyon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Effective: 2021-08-19 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton Funnel Clouds Possible Through Sunset Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds. These funnel clouds normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before dissipating. These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging tornadoes. However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage. If threatening weather approaches, move indoors to a place of safety. The National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the situation.
Effective: 2021-08-18 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN BERKS AND CENTRAL LEHIGH COUNTIES At 1059 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. The heaviest rain has ended, but runoff will continue to pose a threat for flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kutztown, Topton, Lyons, Claussville, and Schnecksville. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 41 and 49. Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 63. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Effective: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The coasts of Atlantic County and Cape May County in New Jersey, and the coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous life-threatening rip currents are likely to develop. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk for rip currents will likely continue into Saturday and Sunday.
Effective: 2021-08-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Panola The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include John W Kyle State Park, Sardis, Como, McGhee, Horatio and Hayes Crossing. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Grand Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Grand Valley. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight.
Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Effective: 2021-08-19 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Wolfe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WOLFE COUNTY At 1214 PM EDT, Although heavy rain has tapered off, flash flooding is ongoing in south central Wolfe County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Flash flooding reported by the public and broadcast media. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Campton, Baptist, Vortex, Stillwater, Landsaw, Lane, Trent, Hollonville, Mary, Calaboose, Malaga, Flat, High Falls, Grannie, Lexie, Pine Ridge, Gilmore, Booth, Upper Gilmore and Rogers. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek and Lake Christine Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Effective: 2021-08-19 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lowndes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN LOWNDES COUNTY At 440 PM CDT, emergency management reported flash flooding from earlier thunderstorms and heavy rain around the Columbus area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbus, Columbus AFB, Caledonia, Steens and Kolola Springs. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Effective: 2021-08-19 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Logan; Sherman; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT/700 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES At 528 PM MDT/628 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Winona, or 11 miles south of Brewster, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 34 and 39. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern Kansas. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

