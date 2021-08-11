Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, south central and southwest Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessively hot and humid conditions may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Stroke#South Central#Heat Advisory
Related
Posted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff Thursday that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area. Police did not immediately know whether...
Posted by
Reuters

Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday.
Posted by
The Associated Press

2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred said Thursday that two people have been found dead and about 20 were unaccounted for. Meanwhile, Fred — now a post-tropical cyclone — was pushing through New York and New England with...
Posted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks Biden's limits on immigrant arrests, deportation

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing its guidance limiting who can be arrested and deported by U.S. immigration agents, siding with two Republican-led states - Texas and Louisiana - that had challenged it. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, in Corpus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy