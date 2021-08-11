Cancel
Baxter County, AR

Old Joe man suffers serious injuries in single-vehicle accident

By Staff
KTLO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Old Joe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Baxter County Road 202. According to a report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Scott Beard was injured when his truck was east bound on CR 202, a gravel road. The truck entered an east-bound ditch, with the driver over correcting and entering the westbound ditch. The report says Beard then overcorrected again, crossed the road into the east-bound ditch before colliding with a tree head on.

