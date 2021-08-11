Here's the scoop on that tiny ice cream, hot dog stand that just opened in Natick

NATICK — If you're driving through South Natick, you'll probably see the smiling caricatures of Maggi & Milo before you see the tiny ice cream and hot dog stand attached. The banner is a cartoonish drawing of Maggie Cote, 29, in a rowboat with her father's loyal companion Milo, who’s part dachshund and “kinda looks like a hot dog," said Cote during an interview outside the shop on a hot Friday afternoon.