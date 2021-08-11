Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natick, MA

Here's the scoop on that tiny ice cream, hot dog stand that just opened in Natick

Milford Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATICK — If you're driving through South Natick, you'll probably see the smiling caricatures of Maggi & Milo before you see the tiny ice cream and hot dog stand attached. The banner is a cartoonish drawing of Maggie Cote, 29, in a rowboat with her father's loyal companion Milo, who’s part dachshund and “kinda looks like a hot dog," said Cote during an interview outside the shop on a hot Friday afternoon.

www.milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Natick, MA
Lifestyle
City
Natick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookies And Cream#Hog#Cheese Dog#Food Drink#Maggi Milo#Berkshire Hathaway#Maggie Milo#Greek#Mac#Crescent Ridge Dairy#Cow Prints#Turkey Chili#The Bacon Free Library#Massbay Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy