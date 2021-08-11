Microsoft protests Amazon's $10 billion government cloud computing contract

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, a fully managed, Redis-compatible, in-memory database. Amazon MemoryDB for Redis enables customers to achieve ultra-fast performance with high availability and durability for their most business-critical applications that require sub-millisecond response times. With Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, customers can use the same familiar and flexible Redis data structures and application programming interface (API) they use today without having to separately manage a cache and a durable database, or the required underlying infrastructure. There are no up-front commitments or fees to use Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, and customers pay only for the database capacity used. To get started with Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/memorydb.