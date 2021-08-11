Cancel
Last Stop review

By Josh Wise
Videogamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last game from developer Variable State was a first-person adventure, Virginia. It was set in Virginia. It told the story of Anne Tarver, an F.B.I. Special Agent, investigating the strange disappearance of a local boy. Actually, it didn’t tell anything; it was wordless, and its plot was whipped along by the camera—closing in on faces and cutting from one scene, and one revealing detail, to the next. The new game from Variable State is a third-person adventure, called Last Stop. It is set in London. It tells the story of Meena Hughes, a special agent with a private intelligence firm, trying not to investigate the slow disappearance of her marriage. And it really tells it; it is filled with words, and its plot is talked along by the characters. How’s that for variable? Thankfully, we still have the camera—which floats and cuts away from them, as if slightly bored and angling for mystery.

