Cuomo Scandal Prompts Reckoning At LGBTQ Group Human Rights Campaign
The president of the country's largest LGBTQ advocacy organization is fighting to hold on to his job, even as the group launches an internal investigation into his alleged role in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment and retaliation scandal. The scandal has already led Cuomo to announce his resignation - while still maintaining he did nothing wrong - as well as the resignation of the chairwoman of the anti-sexual harassment group Time's Up.www.kpcw.org
