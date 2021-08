The pandemic has led to profound and, in many cases, likely long lasting, changes in the way we live, work and conduct businesses. Restaurants, in particular, have had to go through significant transformation. One of the ways in which many restaurants have responded to new concerns about transmission of viruses and other contagions in their establishments has been through the adoption of QR coded menus. While these menus may be an attractive option to patrons and staff who are concerned about passing paper or plastic menus back and forth, and offer a number of other benefits, they are not without their privacy and security concerns.