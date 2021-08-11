Cancel
Public Safety

IRS warns of child tax credit scams

By LUKE BARR
ABC13 Houston
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers of ongoing scams child tax credit -- with some landing directly in Americans' email or smartphone. "Right now we're seeing scammers trying to take advantage of the American public by attempting to gain information -- using phone calls, emails, text messages, through social media -- all attempting to target families eligible for this credit," Jim Lee, chief of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division told ABC News.

Joe Biden
Jim Lee
