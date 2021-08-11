IRS warns of child tax credit scams

Millions of people have been waiting months to receive their tax refunds from the IRS. An IRS backlog of about 35 million unprocessed returns, as reported in June by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, is due to challenges caused by the pandemic. On top of that, the IRS has been buried with stimulus payments, adjustments for returns and the calculation of other credits and tax breaks. We'll tell you how to check the status of your refund without waiting on hold with the IRS.