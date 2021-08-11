Star Spangled Salute: Veteran Turned Chef

Something delicious is coming your way, Miami. On Wednesday, Time Out Market Miami unveils its latest concept and you’ll want to be first in line to try. Lur is the first-ever solo restaurant from chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, who most recently helmed the kitchen at Leku—one of the best restaurants in Miami. The pop-up, which opens on August 11 and sticks around for three months, will serve Spanish tapas with a focus on Basque cuisine, a region Garate Berasaluze knows incredibly well. Born to a family of farmers, ingredients are the cornerstone of his cooking. "My goal has always been about learning the product seeing how it’s made, what’s the seasonality, and based on that, take care of it and always try not to ruin it," the chef explains.