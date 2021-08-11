Star Spangled Salute: Veteran Turned Chef
Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Air Force Veteran Luke Kirwan. During his service his friends called him “chef” because Luke would take a few special things his Dad would send him, mix them in the notoriously unappealing MRE’s and make his just a little bit better. After his service, he is now living up to that title of chef, currently working as head chef at the Grand Cru Food and Wine in North Carolina. His goal is to bring Wilmington, NC it’s very first Michelin star. Congratulations on your success and THANK YOU for your service Luke.www.kfdi.com
