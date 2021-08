England have reacted to falling 1-0 down in the LV= Insurance Test series against India by recalling Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan after a three-year absence and axing under-fire opener Dom Sibley India prevailed by 151 runs at Lord’s, where Sibley made scores of 11 and nought as his average dipped to 19.77 in 10 Tests this year, prompting England to issue a summons to the world’s number one-ranked Twenty20 batsman.Malan made the last of his 15 Test appearances in August 2018 but has been in encouraging form in the white-ball formats while an innings of 199 in his only first-class...