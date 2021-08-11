Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skowhegan, ME

Skowhegan State Fair Starts Aug. 12: Food & Rides & Lots More

By Scott Miller
Posted by 
Q106.5
Q106.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The countdown clock is about to hit double zero. The 10-day Skowhegan State Fair begins tomorrow and will run through Saturday the 21st. Before we get to the food and fun, how about this stunning fact? The Skowhegan State Fair is 203 years old this year. Yes, that makes it the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Through thick and thin. World Wars, The Great Depression. At least one pandemic. Since 1818.

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skowhegan, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Skowhegan, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Cotton Candy#Food Rides Lots#The Skowhegan State Fair#Midway#Harness#Maine Air#Mainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
Related
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Thomas Hill Standpipe In Bangor Cancels Its Fall Tour This Year

It's a 4-season tradition in Bangor. For years, 4 times a year, the Thomas Hill standpipe in Bangor would open its doors to let people climb the 100 stairs to the top, for some of the best views of the Bangor area you could possibly find. Folks would flock from all over to get in on the breathtaking views from the top.
Unity, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Bikes, Trains, & BBQ in Unity to Help Warm Bangor’s Homeless

A fundraiser for the Union Street Brick Church Warming Center includes a motorcycle ride, train ride, and a pig roast/barbecue in Unity. This is a multi-faceted event that offers something for everyone. It all starts with a motorcycle ride, which will leave from the Bangor waterfront on Saturday, August 28. Anyone who wants to participate in a car or truck, (or a 'cage' as the motorcyclists call it) is more than welcome to do so. The plan is for 'Kickstands Up' at 11:30 AM sharp.
Lincoln, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Lincoln’s Harvest Moon Festival To Take Place In One Month

Slated to take place on Saturday, September 18 at Prince Thomas Park, folks are gearing up for this year's Harvest Moon Festival in Lincoln. According to the Harvest Moon Festival Event Page, there will be food trucks and beer trucks, and live music throughout the afternoon and evening. They'll even...
Bradford, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Wander Through a Sea of Sunflowers at this Bradford Farm This Weekend

Here's something for your late-summer bucket list, frolicking in a sea of sunflowers. Only about 30 minutes from Bangor, an annual sunflower maze is opening for the season. The Sun Flower Maze at Country Junction in Bradford will open Saturday, August 21. Etched in rows of tens of thousands of sunflowers is not one, but two mazes.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

POLL: Is Leaving Painted Rocks Along Maine Hiking Trails Littering?

A debate that often gets a little heated on social media involves painted "Kindness Rocks." Are they trash, or treasure?. From time to time, hikers find painted rocks along trails, or at summit cairns. Some feel leaving painted rocks with a short message as a fun way to share kind words. Some feel these rocks are a direct violation of the ethic of "Leave no trace." Some parks, trails, historic sites, or monuments specifically say leaving painted rocks behind is a form of littering.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Wayfair Is Shutting Its Doors In Bangor For Good

The parking lot has been empty for over a year. Often, I get bored with driving home the same way all the time. I'm sure a lot of folks do that. Sometimes, going home a different way leads me past the airport. For several months, whenever I've passed the Wayfair building, the lot has been totally empty. Just a year ago, the lot was bustling with cars in and out.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Bangor ‘Drive-In Laser Show’ Changes Venue

A laser show scheduled to start next week in Bangor, has been moved to Hermon. The Cross Insurance Center is no longer hosting the Drive-In Laser Light Show by Cabin Fever. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the venue said: "We are regrettably announcing that the Promoter for the Drive-In Laser Show has made the unfortunate decision to cancel this event on August 26th-August 29th. We truly wish that the event would have taken place as planned, but we must respect the wishes of the promoter and proceed with canceling this event." Refunds are being issued at point of purchase.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

10 Ways Aroostook County Is Unlike Anywhere Else In Maine

It's 6,672 square miles, contains 2 cities, 53 towns, 9 plantations, and 112 unorganized townships, and feels like a state of its own. Welcome to Aroostook County, Maine. 10 Ways Aroostook County Is Unlike Anywhere Else In Maine. Far from the hustle and bustle of southern Maine, many miles further...
Portland, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Portland Concert Venues Requiring Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test

While COVID-19 vaccination requirements for concerts in Bangor won't go into effect this season, a couple of Portland venues are requiring them effective immediately. Concert promoters around the country have announced they will start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a recent negative test, effective October 4. In Bangor, Waterfront Concerts confirmed because all the shows on the schedule fall prior to October 4, the new requirements won't apply. However if you plan on attending some shows in Portland, things may be different.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Get It Done Soon, Maine. Summer is Slipping Away

Here's the poll, with results from the 'What are you doing this summer' question. This was just before the "Dog Days of Summer" began, and those days have now ended. (From the school of July and first 2 weeks of August are the Dog Days of Summer) Dog Days is named after the star Sirius. The brightest star in the night sky, known as the Dog Star.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Hate Homework? Maine Has More Than Almost Anyone In The Country

When I was a kid, I kiiiiinda hated school. The classes I did like, I actually did very well in. If I found a class boring, or out of my league smarts-wise, I mentally checked right out of that class and often failed. Honestly, it's a wonder that I even graduated. But somehow I did and didn't even end up with a thoroughly shameful GPA.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Here’s Why Growing Currants Or Gooseberries In Maine Is Illegal

Growing fruit in Maine is already a challenge. Ever try to grow anything? Like anything at all? I'm trying to grow pumpkins this year, and it's going awfully. Like, super bad. My dog loves pumpkin, and I like to mix it with his food, so I thought this would be perfect. But instead, I have a raised bed full of weeds, and not one single pumpkin anywhere to be found.
Belfast, MEPosted by
Q106.5

A Mysterious Giant Rubber Ducky Brings Joy To Belfast Harbor

So the question is, who put the big yellow duck in Belfast Harbor?. Why? 'Cause, we'd like to thank them. That's all. Since this past Saturday morning, a giant 25-foot tall rubber ducky has been moored in Belfast Harbor. The ducky is big enough to fit into the Jolly Green Giant's bathtub, and now one seems to mind.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Is This a Bad Omen From the Walmart in Houlton, Maine?

This seems to be a sign that things aren't changing the right way... While "upta camp" in Aroostook County, it seems that Covid has just made its first appearance. Last year at camp, it seemed like there was no such thing as Covid. There were hardly any masks worn, and signs at little food stands indicated that you DID have to wear a mask, but only because it was mandated by the state.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

That Huge, White Puffball In Maine Backyards Is Totally Edible

Let's get one thing straight, right away... I am in no way, shape, or form, expert on edible mushrooms. So no matter what you may read here, you should 100% double-check with an authority on Maine's edible shrooms. Some can be extremely toxic, and it's not worth guessing. That said, there are several varieties of delicious fungi growing here. Maybe right in your backyard.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

The Story Behind Maine’s Famous Lighthouse Dog Is Very True

He was a true life hero and he lived on the rocky coast of Maine many years ago. You may be familiar with Spot, who ended up, in the long run, being one of the most famous canines in the state. Spot's actions are now legendary and you may have read his story to your young son or daughter when it was time for bed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy