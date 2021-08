OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The School District of Oconee County released COVID guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year. Masks are optional in any SDOC school or event. Each school will maintain an isolation room for students who have symptoms of COVID-19. Students with 2 or more symptoms of COVID-19 will remain in the isolation room, away from the general public until a parent/guardian arrives to take them home.