How to watch Samsung Unpacked: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3’s big unveiling

By Alan Martin
 8 days ago
After months and months of speculation, the day has finally arrived. Teased by Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby in Morse code last month, today is the day when we finally get our eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, alongside a few other things.

We’ll have plenty of coverage of what’s revealed after the event, but if you want to see it in real time, here’s how to watch Samsung Unpacked.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked kicks off on Wednesday 11 August at 3pm BST – which is 7am PT or 10am ET if you’re tuning in from across the Atlantic.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live online

The easiest way to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live is to stay right here until 3pm. The embed below will update when the show starts, meaning you can watch along below in the convenience of your browser.

Of course, given it’s on YouTube, you can also open this link on your phone and then Chromecast it to your TV if that option is available to you, and you want to watch Samsung Unpacked from the comfort of your sofa.

What is Samsung going to show at its Galaxy Unpacked event?

My colleague Chris has written a more in-depth guide of what to expect from Samsung Unpacked, but in short we’re looking at six products: two foldables, one regular phone, some true wireless earbuds and two new smartwatch designs.

The foldable phones come in two styles: one which opens up from a regular phone into a tablet – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – and another which is your classic flip phone, where a clamshell opens up into a handset of normal dimensions – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The former is said to introduce S Pen support for the first time, and both are rumoured to have price cuts on previous generations. Though maybe not as dramatic as originally leaked.

Samsung Unpacked should also see the Galaxy S21 FE (or “Fan Edition”) arrive. This is a cut-back version of Samsung’s 2021 flagship featuring the same core internals at a cheaper price, and should be well worth a look given the quality of last year’s Galaxy S20 FE.

Then there are the wearables. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks set to feature Samsung’s new Exynos W920 chip announced yesterday, and will move away from the company’s Tizen OS in favour of something built in collaboration with Google. It’s set to arrive in two flavours – a ‘Classic’ design with a rotating bezel, and the regular version without, which looks more akin to the Galaxy Watch Active range.

Finally, there’s the Galaxy Buds 2. These are true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) which have already been unboxed here, if you’re curious.

Quite a packed Unpacked event, then.

Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Leaker reveals key Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

Now that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 handsets have had their official unveiling, all eyes are turning towards the company’s next flagship. And right on time, the well respected leaker Ice Universe has given us a first look at the expected specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 via Weibo.

