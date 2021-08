According to the state of California, Riot Games appears to have misled staff about their right to speak out about harassment and discrimination. Media company Eurogamer reported: that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has stated: that Riot Games has failed to inform its staff of their right to speak to the government about harassment and discrimination. DFEH is the same that filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard after it was discovered it had a “frat boy” culture and its female employees were discriminated against and harassed. This time, DFEH has filed a lawsuit against Riot Games.