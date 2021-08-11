Man in custody after standoff at Dayton apartment

DAYTON — A man is in custody after a standoff early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Dayton.

Police arrived to the 100 block of Cromwell Place around 2:30 a.m. at the apartment after a caller said their sister was being held hostage by an unknown male and was unable to leave.

The male was spotted by police through a window in the apartment complex when they arrived. Police say the male was holding a weapon.

Police began to make announcements outside of the complex to get the male outside, according to initial dispatch reports.

The male was taken into custody and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 a.m.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt in the incident and if the male is facing any charges.

