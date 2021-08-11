Master Gardener classes offered for 2021

Are you interested in home gardening, landscaping, or other areas of horticulture? If you are we have a program for you!. The Van Buren County Extension office will be offering training sessions to become a Master Gardener. You receive 40 hours of training for a Fee and then in return give back 40 hours of community service through various horticulture related projects in Van Buren County. The training sessions will be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 22 & 29 and Oct. 6, 20 and 27. To be certified as a Master Gardener you must attend all five sessions.