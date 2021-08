A group of medical marijuana patients and activists are planning to protest in front of Governor Jared Polis's office today, August 16. The action is a response to the passage and implementation of House Bill 1317, a new law that restricts medical marijuana access and concentrate sales. Dubbed the "Funeral of Colorado's Medical Cannabis Access" by organizers, the demonstration will start in the basement of the State Capitol Building at noon "for a procession to the Governor's Office" that will run until 1:30 p.m.