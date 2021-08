A few years ago, I participated in a community meeting about plans for Lincoln Park in Albany. Those who attended were asked our opinions about various features in the park and, most importantly, the Lincoln Park pool. The majority opinion was that the circular form and size of the pool should be retained when it was rebuilt. So, it was quite surprising to me to read that the shape of the pool is still being debated. In addition, the only person quoted in the Times Union about its unique history is Councilwoman Cathy Fahey. Kudos to her.