CLINTON — A 75 year old woman was taken to the hospital after an alleged beating by her 46 year old relative, according to a Clinton Police report. Police were called to a Clinton home Aug. 3 after a woman called to report her 75 year old sister had been “beaten up” by her relative at “around two o’clock in the morning.” The 79 year old caller said she did not come out of her room at the time “because she was scared,” per the report.