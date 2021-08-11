Ohio State Football: Breaking down Ohio State’s quarterback competition
Ohio State is in a unique position for the Buckeyes where they do not know who the quarterback will be come Fall. Here is a breakdown of all the candidates. Ohio State has not had a completely open quarterback competition in a long time. Braxton Miller got hurt when J.T Barrett took over as a freshman. He primarily had the reins (not counting the weird year where he and Cardale Jones tied for the starting spot) after that.scarletandgame.com
Comments / 0