New Kensington, PA

Family Of Fallen New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw Helps Lower Burrell Police Get New K-9

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The family of fallen New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw is still helping give back to police forces.

In a post on Facebook, the Lower Burrell Police Department said the family and the foundation created in Brian’s name contributed to the department’s effort to pay for a new police dog.

Officer Shaw was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

The man who shot Officer Shaw was sentenced to death.

