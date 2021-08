Public Hotel in Manhattan has announced that all guests, visitors and staff will need proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter, starting Sept. 5. The Bowery neighborhood property is the first hotel known to issue a vaccine mandate for all visitors and employees in New York City, where Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Aug. 3 that proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to a gym.