On This Day: 11 August 1942

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1942, actor Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil patented an electronic device, that went on to be the basis for WiFi technology. (Aug. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/108b093f80c747d1b18decc95725158e.

Hedy Lamarr
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
We Found Donna Tucker: "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World"

A mystery is solved and the search is over for Donna Tucker: “The most beautiful woman in the world.”. She's was the subject of a custom sign that appeared under a "Welcome to Erie" sign, leaving many to take to social media, wondering just who she is. We learned Donna...
Question of the Day - 10 August 2021

In a recent LVA, you detailed an incident where a guest attempted to check in to the Rio to find he didn’t have the reservation he thought he had. A somewhat similar incident happened to me recently. In January 2021 during the height of the pandemic, I made a reservation at the Flamingo for July 10-13. At that time, the hotels were begging people to come with good deals. I reserved a recently renovated Executive Room, paying a night’s deposit. When we arrived, the front desk would not honor our reservation and we would get a lower-rated Go Go Room for the same price and a $50 food and beverage credit. We complained to the desk supervisor and subsequently to that person’s supervisor, but they wouldn’t budge from their position, stating that my room was no longer available. When I suggested that the Flamingo could now charge much more for the room than what I paid, I got a nod, acknowledging that was correct. Well, the Go Go room was a dump. We stayed the night, then checked out, and wound up at South Point where we were treated as valued customers. I’m sure the Flamingo can somehow rationalize their right to change a reservation, but it’s a nasty ploy and just bad business. I can guarantee I will not be back. But do we have any recourse?
Scripture Of The Day – August 5th

Ephesians 4:14-15 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:
Dig It Days Will be Feature of MontanaFair, August 19 and 20

“Dig It Days!” is an opportunity for kids to explore, climb on, “drive”, take pictures and fantasize about every kind of dirt-moving heavy equipment imaginable. This year, the event will feature a truly monster truck used in mining that has nine-foot high tires!. Some 20 back hoes and excavators will...
NATIONAL LAZY DAY - August 10

On August 10th, National Lazy Day gives us permission to relax and kick back. So, we’re going to be a bit lazy here. As you can see, there is not much information regarding this annually celebrated holiday as we do not feel like doing any research. Actually, we do not feel like doing anything at all. Consequently, we are in our hammocks with a couple of good books and glasses of lemonade and iced tea. Yes, it is a Lazy Day. We choose to be lazy rather than tell much more about this day.
NATIONAL CREAMSICLE DAY - August 14

National Creamsicle Day on August 14th celebrates the creamy citrus dessert on a stick. During the height of summer, what better way to enjoy refreshment than with a creamsicle!. “Creamsicle” is the brand name of an ice cream treat. It consists of vanilla ice cream on a Popsicle stick with...
Almanac - Tuesday 8/17/21

And sunset will be at 7:58:43 pm. Today we will have 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 1:13:09 pm. The first high tide will be at 8:18 am at 4.37 feet. The next low tide will be at 12:39 pm at 3.11 feet.
KDUZ Birthdays – August 19th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Aviation Pioneer Wilber Wright was born on this date in 1871. Fashion designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was born on this date in 1883. Humorist Ogden Nash was born on this date in 1902.
Film 'Carterland' explores Jimmy Carter's legacy

Forty years removed from the White House, the most famous resident of Plains, Georgia, is riding a new wave of attention as biographers, filmmakers and Jimmy Carter’s fellow Democrats push for a recasting of his presidential legacy. (Aug. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
A look back at history

Today is Sunday, Aug. 15, the 227th day of 2021. There are 138 days left in the year. On August 15, 1945, in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II. On this date:. In 1057, Macbeth,...
James Lileks: Begone, stinky celeb news

I might be more interested in celebrity news if we had more interesting celebrities. It's not mean to say that I don't care what they do or say; they don't care what I do or say. This headline popped up in my news feed: "Dwayne Johnson says he's the 'opposite...
Sean Penn talks directing daughter Dylan in ‘Flag Day’

Sean Penn, who stars in and directed “Flag Day,” says working with his daughter, Dylan, was “an incredibly prideful experience.” The Oscar winner also says he’d “rather be alone than out there on the dating scene” in terms of how films are now being made. (Aug. 19) Subscribe for more...
Hanif Abdurraqib: Columbus Sunsets

It feels needless to say, almost, but I didn’t love the job nearly as much as I loved the view. The building that housed the job had large windows. The structure itself was mostly all glass, towering over the Scioto Mile. I loved working in the months after daylight saving time had settled in on the back end of the calendar. The months where the sun didn’t stick around too long to see what the other side of 5 p.m. had to offer. These were my favorite hours of the work day. I’d take a chair to a big window and watch the sun make a mess of colors along the skyline. I’d watch the brownish hue of the Scioto start to reflect a glistening that made it seem whole, almost pure. I’d take photos on my phone of this phenomenon, even though I’d see it nearly every day when the weather was clear enough. I’d send it to friends who live in the city, who know it as intimately as I do. I’d caption my texts with things like look at what the sky is doing for us now and they’d text back a picture of the sunset wherever they were, not always as glamorous as where I was, but something I was happy to receive nonetheless.

