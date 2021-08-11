Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 02:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Although the heavy rainfall that fell along Highway 77 will continue to drain...small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
